Mississippi coronavirus has not gone away yet, but it has stabilized

Published 12:20 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

By Kevin Cooper

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi remained steady Tuesday after the state released the latest data on the virus’ spread.

The state health department reported Monday 95 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,932.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, with the total death toll remaining at 6,956.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 293 on Monday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since mid-June 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 377 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care case and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2406 79
Alcorn 2946 63
Amite 1168 37
Attala 2120 72
Benton 955 24
Bolivar 4715 125
Calhoun 1615 29
Carroll 1203 25
Chickasaw 2031 55
Choctaw 721 16
Claiborne 1005 30
Clarke 1732 75
Clay 1813 54
Coahoma 2867 73
Copiah 2855 60
Covington 2528 80
De Soto 20245 245
Forrest 7462 142
Franklin 795 22
George 2355 45
Greene 1291 33
Grenada 2521 80
Hancock 3623 83
Harrison 17229 298
Hinds 19483 400
Holmes 1843 71
Humphreys 938 29
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2933 76
Jackson 12946 236
Jasper 2181 47
Jefferson 637 27
Jefferson Davis 1039 32
Jones 8201 154
Kemper 937 25
Lafayette 5873 115
Lamar 6017 84
Lauderdale 6981 232
Lawrence 1239 22
Leake 2580 72
Lee 9787 167
Leflore 3445 123
Lincoln 3803 105
Lowndes 6210 143
Madison 9720 206
Marion 2632 78
Marshall 4192 99
Monroe 4035 130
Montgomery 1249 40
Neshoba 3931 173
Newton 2396 54
Noxubee 1244 31
Oktibbeha 4501 97
Panola 4402 100
Pearl River 4332 133
Perry 1241 38
Pike 3114 101
Pontotoc 4141 72
Prentiss 2736 58
Quitman 784 16
Rankin 13115 271
Scott 3038 71
Sharkey 492 17
Simpson 2829 83
Smith 1565 34
Stone 1762 30
Sunflower 3247 88
Tallahatchie 1736 39
Tate 3165 78
Tippah 2824 68
Tishomingo 2173 67
Tunica 1015 25
Union 3998 74
Walthall 1282 42
Warren 4212 117
Washington 5257 132
Wayne 2600 41
Webster 1130 32
Wilkinson 635 27
Winston 2241 80
Yalobusha 1526 36
Yazoo 2998 67
Total 302,932 6,956

More News

Do it for the doughnut, if nothing else; Krispy Kreme offers free doughnut for COVID-19 immunizations

Interior decorator sentenced to 30 years in prison for renovation fraud, theft

Mississippi man freed from prison after murder convictions overturned gets married

Mississippi coronavirus has not gone away yet, but it has stabilized

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required