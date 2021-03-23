Katy Perry loses her wig after teen’s American Idol performance; Mississippi teen also advances to next round

Published 11:02 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The performance of a teen and her singing partner was so powerful that American Idol judge Katy Perry snatched the wig off of her own head.

Alyssa Wray, 18, of Perryville, Kentucky, sang with Grace Kinstler, 20, from Chicago in the duet round on ABC’s “American Idol” Monday night.

The Northern Kentucky University theater major and her partner sang “Grenade.” The performance was broadcast as the final performance of the night and brought judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan to their feet.

“Our job is done here,” said Perry, pulling off her gloves and her wig as she walked off the stage.

“You are absolutely going through,” Ritchie said.

Wray now moves on to the Showstopper Round as she continues pursuing her American Idol dream.

Also advancing Monday night was Canton, Mississippi, teen singer Hannah Everhart.

Watchez Everhart’s duet performance here:

More News

Vaccinations on rise as new coronavirus cases in Mississippi slowly decline

Katy Perry loses her wig after teen’s American Idol performance; Mississippi teen also advances to next round

Put down the crystal ball. Tree rings hold answers to mystery of many of Mississippi’s houses

Shooter opens fire on car, kills 8-year-old girl inside, police say

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required