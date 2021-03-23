Mississippi health officials investigate man’s claim he was told ‘no proof’ exists that vaccine works

Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi State Department of Health officials say they are investigating an accusation on Twitter that a person calling to schedule a vaccine was told that there is no proof that the Moderna vaccine works.

Dr. Elizabeth Wayne, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering and chemical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, posted on Twitter Monday that her father was told “there is no documented proof that the Moderna vaccine works. would you still like to take the vaccine?” when he called to schedule his vaccine appointment with the health department.

 

 

Wayne tagged the Mississippi State Department of Health in a tweet, writing that their allegedly telling her father that there is no proof that the Moderna vaccine works is tantamount to “violence.”

Wayne’s post has since gone viral, having been retweeted more than 5,000 times and liked more than 30,000 times.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs replied to Wayne’s tweets by saying that her claims will be investigated. He also included an attachment of a study from The New England Journal of Medicine showing that the vaccine in question is 94 percent effective at preventing Covid-19 illness.

 

