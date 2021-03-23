Mississippi man charged with capital murder in death of one child, abuse of another

A Mississippi man already serving time for a 2014 shooting death could now face the death penalty for abusing and killing his 7-month-old daughter in 2012.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that a Prentiss County grand jury has indicted Jimmy Wayne Senter, 29, of Booneville, on capital murder charges in the September 2012 death of his daughter, Emma Grace Senter.

Jimmy Senter is accused of killing his daughter while abusing her.

Prentiss County officials said that although their initial investigation in 2012 led investigators to believe that Senter was responsible for the girl’s death, they did not seek charges against Senter because witnesses were not cooperative at the time. Since then, officials say they have received new information in the case.

Officials say the new information was obtained in an investigation into a separate child abuse charge from last year. Senter was accused in October 2020, along with his wife, of abusing an 8-week old child after the child was admitted to a Memphis hospital with injuries consistent with abuse.

Senter had been out of prison after being released early from aggravated assault and felony malicious mischief convictions. As a result of his arrest in October, Senter was sent back to prison after a circuit court judged revoked his early release. A judge ordered him to serve out the remaining 24 years of those sentences in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The grand jury, which was presented evidence in the 2012 and 2020 cases, handed down indictments for capital murder and child abuse.

During his arraignment Monday morning, Senter pleaded not guilty to both charges.

District Attorney John Weddle has not said if he plans to seek the death penalty in the case.