Vaccinations on rise as new coronavirus cases in Mississippi slowly decline

Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

As Mississippi’s effort to vaccinate residents continues to ramp up, the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to inch down slightly with the latest data released on Tuesday.

The state health department reported Tuesday 306 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 303,238.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 21 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,977.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 284 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 374 with Tuesday’s update.

Mississippi marked a milestone in its vaccination efforts Monday topping the 1 millionth dose administered. Of those, approximately 690,647 have received at least one dose and nearly 400,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2407 81 78 15
Alcorn 2948 63 130 20
Amite 1168 37 55 9
Attala 2120 72 175 36
Benton 956 24 46 10
Bolivar 4718 125 232 31
Calhoun 1615 30 36 5
Carroll 1203 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2031 55 60 15
Choctaw 721 16 1 0
Claiborne 1005 30 45 9
Clarke 1732 75 123 31
Clay 1813 54 38 5
Coahoma 2868 74 129 11
Copiah 2863 60 81 11
Covington 2528 80 136 39
De Soto 20301 245 113 24
Forrest 7441 143 226 51
Franklin 799 22 40 4
George 2358 46 59 7
Greene 1292 33 52 6
Grenada 2522 80 155 32
Hancock 3631 84 69 14
Harrison 17245 298 485 68
Hinds 19530 400 805 131
Holmes 1844 71 104 20
Humphreys 938 30 34 8
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2935 76 134 23
Jackson 12963 239 240 35
Jasper 2182 47 43 2
Jefferson 637 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1039 32 8 1
Jones 8205 154 219 41
Kemper 937 25 44 9
Lafayette 5879 116 187 55
Lamar 6019 84 54 13
Lauderdale 6986 232 443 100
Lawrence 1242 22 27 2
Leake 2581 72 88 15
Lee 9789 167 222 41
Leflore 3447 123 236 52
Lincoln 3807 106 194 39
Lowndes 6211 143 257 63
Madison 9741 206 368 69
Marion 2633 78 158 24
Marshall 4198 99 64 15
Monroe 4038 130 190 55
Montgomery 1249 40 54 9
Neshoba 3933 173 203 59
Newton 2400 56 87 15
Noxubee 1246 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4502 97 222 36
Panola 4402 101 104 14
Pearl River 4348 134 188 36
Perry 1241 38 21 8
Pike 3120 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4144 72 86 12
Prentiss 2737 58 99 15
Quitman 784 16 0 0
Rankin 13133 271 392 61
Scott 3044 72 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2832 84 157 20
Smith 1567 34 66 8
Stone 1763 30 84 14
Sunflower 3250 88 121 20
Tallahatchie 1736 40 50 7
Tate 3173 79 80 19
Tippah 2824 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2175 67 102 27
Tunica 1015 25 18 2
Union 3999 74 131 23
Walthall 1284 42 69 13
Warren 4214 117 170 37
Washington 5257 132 191 39
Wayne 2600 41 69 11
Webster 1130 32 61 12
Wilkinson 635 27 25 5
Winston 2242 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1533 36 82 22
Yazoo 3000 67 140 18
Total 303,238 6,977 10,423 1,964

