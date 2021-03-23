Mississippi UFOs? Father, son record mysterious lights dancing in sky

What were those lights in the sky that a Mississippi father and son recorded from their Southahven neighborhood Sunday night?

WREG in Memphis reports that David Howell and his father James Howell say they counted at least 10 bright orbs dancing in the northern Mississippi sky.

The father and son recorded the lights on video and shared them with the Memphis television station, which tried to contact the Memphis International Airport and local law enforcement to see if others reported seeing the lights in the sky.

So far no one else has reported seeing the dancing lights in the sky according to WREG.

