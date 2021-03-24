Mississippi pharmacy owners sentenced in multi-million dollar pain cream fraud

Two Mississippi pharmacy owners were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in an $18 million pain cream scheme.

Dempsey Bryan Levi and Jeffery Rollers were sentenced to seven years in federal prison for roles in a complicated, multi-year scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE through a system of soliciting recruiters to obtain prescriptions for expense, compounded pain creams.

In addition to the prison time, the pair must pay more than $16 million in restitution to Medicare, TRICARE and Express Scripts. They also forfeited $924,000.

The pair operated The Gardens Pharmacy LLC in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Recruiters in the scheme were paid a portion of the reimbursements paid to the pharmacy.