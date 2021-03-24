New coronavirus cases rise slightly in Mississippi, trend remains relatively low

Published 11:11 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi yesterday rose slightly above the trailing 7-day daily average, the state reported Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 387 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 303,625.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,981.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 289 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 370 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2408 81 78 15
Alcorn 2948 63 130 20
Amite 1172 37 55 9
Attala 2123 72 175 36
Benton 959 24 46 10
Bolivar 4728 125 232 31
Calhoun 1615 30 36 6
Carroll 1204 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2032 55 60 15
Choctaw 722 16 1 0
Claiborne 1005 30 45 9
Clarke 1737 75 123 31
Clay 1813 54 38 5
Coahoma 2870 74 129 11
Copiah 2870 61 81 11
Covington 2529 80 136 39
De Soto 20349 245 113 24
Forrest 7452 143 226 51
Franklin 799 22 40 4
George 2359 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2522 80 155 32
Hancock 3636 84 69 14
Harrison 17263 298 485 68
Hinds 19559 401 805 131
Holmes 1845 71 104 20
Humphreys 938 30 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2939 76 134 23
Jackson 12967 239 240 35
Jasper 2182 47 43 2
Jefferson 637 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1040 32 9 1
Jones 8214 154 219 41
Kemper 937 25 44 9
Lafayette 5892 116 187 55
Lamar 6030 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7001 232 443 100
Lawrence 1242 22 27 2
Leake 2588 72 88 15
Lee 9793 167 222 41
Leflore 3450 123 236 52
Lincoln 3819 106 194 40
Lowndes 6213 143 257 63
Madison 9757 207 368 69
Marion 2635 78 158 24
Marshall 4202 99 64 15
Monroe 4038 130 190 55
Montgomery 1249 40 54 9
Neshoba 3939 173 203 59
Newton 2405 56 87 15
Noxubee 1249 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4506 97 222 36
Panola 4408 101 104 14
Pearl River 4356 135 188 36
Perry 1243 38 21 8
Pike 3129 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4147 72 86 12
Prentiss 2739 58 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13141 271 392 61
Scott 3047 72 115 18
Sharkey 493 17 43 8
Simpson 2844 84 157 20
Smith 1567 34 66 8
Stone 1765 30 84 14
Sunflower 3255 88 121 20
Tallahatchie 1740 40 50 7
Tate 3176 79 80 19
Tippah 2824 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2182 67 102 27
Tunica 1016 25 18 2
Union 4000 74 131 23
Walthall 1288 42 69 13
Warren 4222 117 170 37
Washington 5260 132 191 39
Wayne 2600 41 69 11
Webster 1130 32 61 12
Wilkinson 637 27 25 5
Winston 2245 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1535 36 82 22
Yazoo 3009 67 140 18
Total 303,625 6,981 10,424 1,967

