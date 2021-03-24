Two Mississippi teens charged with killing woman

Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi teens have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a woman killed earlier this month.

Jacob Terrell, 15, and Dennis Williams, 13, have been charged over the last week with the murder of 33-year-old Teshundra Fortune.

Fortune’s body was found on a Jackson, Mississippi street on March 17.

WLBT-TV reports that Terrell is also facing kidnapping and rape charges in connection to the crime.

