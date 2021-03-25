Latest data shows new Mississippi coronavirus cases down slightly

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case spread was down again Thursday with the latest data released by the state.

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi yesterday was slightly above the trailing 7-day daily average, the state reported Thursday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 317 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 303,942.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,987.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 288 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 344 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2410 81 78 15
Alcorn 2948 63 130 20
Amite 1177 37 55 9
Attala 2125 73 175 36
Benton 960 24 46 10
Bolivar 4732 125 232 31
Calhoun 1615 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2033 55 60 15
Choctaw 723 16 1 0
Claiborne 1007 30 45 9
Clarke 1738 75 123 31
Clay 1814 54 38 5
Coahoma 2871 75 129 11
Copiah 2871 61 81 11
Covington 2529 80 136 39
De Soto 20389 246 113 24
Forrest 7456 143 226 51
Franklin 801 22 40 4
George 2360 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2523 80 155 32
Hancock 3641 84 69 14
Harrison 17283 298 485 68
Hinds 19586 401 805 131
Holmes 1846 71 104 20
Humphreys 939 30 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2939 76 134 23
Jackson 12977 239 240 35
Jasper 2183 47 43 2
Jefferson 638 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1040 32 9 1
Jones 8226 154 219 41
Kemper 940 25 44 9
Lafayette 5899 116 187 55
Lamar 6031 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7012 233 443 100
Lawrence 1244 22 27 2
Leake 2591 72 88 15
Lee 9795 168 222 41
Leflore 3453 123 236 52
Lincoln 3827 106 194 40
Lowndes 6214 143 257 63
Madison 9775 207 368 69
Marion 2636 78 158 24
Marshall 4205 99 64 15
Monroe 4039 130 190 55
Montgomery 1249 40 54 9
Neshoba 3943 173 203 59
Newton 2408 56 87 15
Noxubee 1249 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4508 97 222 36
Panola 4408 101 104 14
Pearl River 4362 136 188 36
Perry 1244 38 21 8
Pike 3130 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4147 72 86 12
Prentiss 2740 58 99 15
Quitman 786 16 0 0
Rankin 13170 271 392 61
Scott 3053 72 115 18
Sharkey 493 17 43 8
Simpson 2845 84 157 20
Smith 1571 34 66 8
Stone 1766 30 85 14
Sunflower 3258 88 121 20
Tallahatchie 1741 40 50 7
Tate 3178 79 80 19
Tippah 2824 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2185 67 102 27
Tunica 1017 25 18 2
Union 4001 74 131 23
Walthall 1292 42 69 13
Warren 4229 117 170 37
Washington 5262 132 191 39
Wayne 2602 41 69 11
Webster 1131 32 61 12
Wilkinson 637 27 25 5
Winston 2249 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1540 36 82 22
Yazoo 3017 67 140 18
Total 303,942 6,987 10,425 1,967

