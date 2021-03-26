New coronavirus cases in Mississippi at lowest level since June

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case spread ratcheted down again Friday with the latest data released by the state.

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi yesterday was below the trailing 7-day daily average, the state reported Friday. In the last seven days the state’s new coronavirus case numbers were lower than any time since June 7, 2020.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 268 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,210.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,998.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 271 on Friday. It was the lowest weekly average of new cases since the first week of June 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 309 with Friday’s update.