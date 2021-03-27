Nude woman on heroin spotted running down Mississippi downtown street

A regular Saturday afternoon workout at the Ocean Springs YMCA took quite a turn when those in the gym spotted a naked woman heading down the street, according to the Mississippi Press newspaper.

Ocean Springs police officers responded when they received multiple calls from those at the YMCA and from patrons at an adjacent crawfish restaurant.

News sources report that officers located the woman who was behaving erratically. The woman, who was placed in handcuffs and placed inside a patrol car, reportedly identified herself to the officers as “Jesus” and said she was searching for “her baby.”

While waiting for paramedics, the woman reportedly informed officers that she had injected heroin into her left knee.

When paramedics arrived, the woman was released for transport to Ocean Springs Hospital.

Police did not release the identity of the woman, who has not been charged with a crime.