Mississippi man gets 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to shooting woman in head

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a woman in the head in 2019.

Denzel Juan Johnson, 24, of Hattiesburg was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of Shuwanda Sanford on March 2.

Johnson reportedly shot Sanford on the morning of March 20, 2019, and left her for dead near the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg.

Johnson was arrested by Hattiesburg police the next day and charged with attempted murder.