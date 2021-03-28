Mississippi coronavirus new case averages remain steady, state says

Mississippi reported the latest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Sunday and the state’s 7-day average number of cases remains steady.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 196 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,616.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 7,001.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 254 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 274 with Sunday’s update.