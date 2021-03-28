Mississippi coronavirus new case averages remain steady, state says
Published 1:57 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021
Mississippi reported the latest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Sunday and the state’s 7-day average number of cases remains steady.
Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 196 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,616.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 7,001.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 254 on Sunday.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 274 with Sunday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
Long-term care case and death totals will resume on Tuesday.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|2413
|81
|Alcorn
|2949
|63
|Amite
|1178
|37
|Attala
|2128
|73
|Benton
|964
|25
|Bolivar
|4741
|125
|Calhoun
|1617
|30
|Carroll
|1205
|25
|Chickasaw
|2033
|55
|Choctaw
|723
|16
|Claiborne
|1008
|30
|Clarke
|1747
|75
|Clay
|1816
|54
|Coahoma
|2877
|75
|Copiah
|2882
|61
|Covington
|2531
|80
|De Soto
|20462
|246
|Forrest
|7468
|143
|Franklin
|803
|22
|George
|2365
|46
|Greene
|1293
|33
|Grenada
|2526
|80
|Hancock
|3671
|84
|Harrison
|17315
|298
|Hinds
|19644
|401
|Holmes
|1850
|71
|Humphreys
|941
|31
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|Itawamba
|2942
|76
|Jackson
|13010
|241
|Jasper
|2188
|47
|Jefferson
|641
|27
|Jefferson Davis
|1040
|32
|Jones
|8240
|156
|Kemper
|944
|25
|Lafayette
|5918
|116
|Lamar
|6040
|84
|Lauderdale
|7050
|233
|Lawrence
|1249
|22
|Leake
|2593
|73
|Lee
|9802
|168
|Leflore
|3459
|123
|Lincoln
|3840
|106
|Lowndes
|6218
|144
|Madison
|9799
|207
|Marion
|2638
|78
|Marshall
|4217
|99
|Monroe
|4042
|130
|Montgomery
|1250
|40
|Neshoba
|3952
|174
|Newton
|2417
|57
|Noxubee
|1251
|31
|Oktibbeha
|4514
|97
|Panola
|4412
|102
|Pearl River
|4375
|137
|Perry
|1245
|38
|Pike
|3134
|101
|Pontotoc
|4148
|72
|Prentiss
|2743
|58
|Quitman
|786
|16
|Rankin
|13209
|272
|Scott
|3068
|72
|Sharkey
|494
|17
|Simpson
|2848
|84
|Smith
|1571
|34
|Stone
|1767
|30
|Sunflower
|3267
|88
|Tallahatchie
|1743
|40
|Tate
|3190
|80
|Tippah
|2825
|68
|Tishomingo
|2198
|67
|Tunica
|1019
|25
|Union
|4002
|74
|Walthall
|1293
|42
|Warren
|4242
|117
|Washington
|5263
|132
|Wayne
|2606
|41
|Webster
|1131
|32
|Wilkinson
|639
|27
|Winston
|2250
|80
|Yalobusha
|1553
|36
|Yazoo
|3023
|67
|Total
|304,616
|7,001