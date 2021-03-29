Coronavirus cases down across Mississippi; death rate has plummeted since January high
Published 11:31 am Monday, March 29, 2021
Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues is inching down, the state reported Monday.
Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 79 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,695.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, keeping the total death toll to 7,001. The average deaths reported per day through March is 11.1 deaths per calendar day. That’s down from February’s 22.8 number and nearly one-quarter of January’s record 40.7 deaths per day.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 252 on Monday. That number is down approximately 14-percent since one week ago.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 272 with Monday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
Long-term care case and death totals will resume on Tuesday.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|2413
|81
|Alcorn
|2950
|63
|Amite
|1178
|37
|Attala
|2128
|73
|Benton
|964
|25
|Bolivar
|4743
|125
|Calhoun
|1618
|30
|Carroll
|1205
|25
|Chickasaw
|2033
|55
|Choctaw
|723
|16
|Claiborne
|1008
|30
|Clarke
|1747
|75
|Clay
|1816
|54
|Coahoma
|2878
|75
|Copiah
|2883
|61
|Covington
|2531
|80
|De Soto
|20470
|246
|Forrest
|7470
|143
|Franklin
|803
|22
|George
|2365
|46
|Greene
|1293
|33
|Grenada
|2526
|80
|Hancock
|3671
|84
|Harrison
|17320
|298
|Hinds
|19652
|401
|Holmes
|1850
|71
|Humphreys
|941
|31
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|Itawamba
|2949
|76
|Jackson
|13010
|241
|Jasper
|2188
|47
|Jefferson
|641
|27
|Jefferson Davis
|1040
|32
|Jones
|8244
|156
|Kemper
|944
|25
|Lafayette
|5923
|116
|Lamar
|6042
|84
|Lauderdale
|7050
|233
|Lawrence
|1249
|22
|Leake
|2593
|73
|Lee
|9804
|168
|Leflore
|3459
|123
|Lincoln
|3840
|106
|Lowndes
|6218
|144
|Madison
|9803
|207
|Marion
|2639
|78
|Marshall
|4221
|99
|Monroe
|4042
|130
|Montgomery
|1250
|40
|Neshoba
|3952
|174
|Newton
|2420
|57
|Noxubee
|1251
|31
|Oktibbeha
|4517
|97
|Panola
|4412
|102
|Pearl River
|4375
|137
|Perry
|1245
|38
|Pike
|3137
|101
|Pontotoc
|4148
|72
|Prentiss
|2743
|58
|Quitman
|786
|16
|Rankin
|13209
|272
|Scott
|3068
|72
|Sharkey
|494
|17
|Simpson
|2849
|84
|Smith
|1571
|34
|Stone
|1768
|30
|Sunflower
|3267
|88
|Tallahatchie
|1743
|40
|Tate
|3192
|80
|Tippah
|2826
|68
|Tishomingo
|2199
|67
|Tunica
|1019
|25
|Union
|4002
|74
|Walthall
|1294
|42
|Warren
|4243
|117
|Washington
|5263
|132
|Wayne
|2606
|41
|Webster
|1131
|32
|Wilkinson
|639
|27
|Winston
|2250
|80
|Yalobusha
|1554
|36
|Yazoo
|3026
|67
|Total
|304,695
|7,001