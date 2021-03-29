Lawmakers pass bill to allow liquor home delivery, measure depends on governor’s signature

Published 1:00 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippians may soon have the opportunity to order liquor and have it delivered to their front door.

On Monday, the Mississippi Legislature passed House Bill 1135, which would allow home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, restaurants, bars and distilleries.

Under the bill, deliveries cannot be made in dry counties and must follow local ordinances and laws.

This bill now heads to Governor Tate Reeves for signature. If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1, 2021.

 

More News

Lawmakers pass bill to allow liquor home delivery, measure depends on governor’s signature

Coronavirus cases down across Mississippi; death rate has plummeted since January high

Cars damaged after objects thrown off Mississippi interstate bridge

Man killed in Simpson county crash when pickup collides with RV

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required