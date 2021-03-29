Man killed in Simpson county crash when pickup collides with RV

Published 6:29 am Monday, March 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A late Friday crash in Simpson County left one man dead after his vehicle hit an RV.

Joseph Mills, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on U.S 49 at Cato Road in Simpson County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Mills was reportedly driving west in a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup from Cato Road when he entered the northbound lane of U.S. 49 and collided with an RV traveling northnound.

Micheal Moix, 46, was driving the RV with three other family members from Conway, Arkansas.

Moix suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

More News

Man killed in Simpson county crash when pickup collides with RV

Latest Mississippi budget proposal includes raises for state employees, higher education staffs

Search continues four months after young hunters disappeared in Mississippi River

Torrential rains cause deadly flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required