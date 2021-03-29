Man killed in Simpson county crash when pickup collides with RV

A late Friday crash in Simpson County left one man dead after his vehicle hit an RV.

Joseph Mills, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on U.S 49 at Cato Road in Simpson County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Mills was reportedly driving west in a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup from Cato Road when he entered the northbound lane of U.S. 49 and collided with an RV traveling northnound.

Micheal Moix, 46, was driving the RV with three other family members from Conway, Arkansas.

Moix suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.