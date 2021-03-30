Homicides in 2021 up 70% for Mississippi’s capitol city

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By The Associated Press

With nearly three-dozen homicides so far in 2021, Jackson has seen a 70% increase in killings over last year at this point.

This weekend alone, gunmen killed three people in separate shootings, WLBT-TV reported.

Jackson’s 34 homicides so far mark a deadly start to the year after seeing the deadliest in the city’s recorded history in 2020.

That year, Jackson had 128 homicides individually confirmed by Jackson police and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

