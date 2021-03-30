Number of new coronavirus cases declines again in Mississippi

Mississippi’s spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases notched down again Tuesday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 163 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,858.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 12 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,013.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 231 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 258 with Tuesday’s update.