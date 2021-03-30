State says 15% of Mississippians now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Through Tuesday morning, 15 percent of Mississippi’s population has been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state reported.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issues a report Tuesday on the state of COVID-19 vaccinations.

In the report, the state reported 434,656 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated. Another 253,681 Mississippi residents or 23% of the population have received their first vaccine dose and are awaiting the second dose.

Jefferson County in southwest Mississippi is the county with the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated. Jefferson County has 28 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.

Issaquena County has Mississippi’s lowest percentage with only 5 percent of residents having been fully vaccinated.

For a county-by-county look at the numbers, visit:

https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf