Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders enters state politics, endorses Mississippi mayor

Published 4:08 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders went on social media Monday to offer his support for Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Sanders endorsed Lumumba for election in the upcoming municipal election on June 8.

“I’m proud to endorse @ChokweALumumba for reelection because he is a consistent fighter for the working families of Jackson, Mississippi. As mayor, he has been a strong advocate for justice, progress, and equity,” Sanders wrote.

Lumumba endorsed Sanders for president in the last presidential election.

The mayor faces Patty Patterson and Kenneth Wilson in the Democratic Primary. Two Republicans, Ponto Downing and Jason Wells, are also running for mayor.

 

