Coronavirus numbers still dropping as Mississippians roll up sleeves and get vaccinated

As more COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines are going into the arms of Mississippians, the state’s new cases of virus infection are dropping.

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus cases notched down again Wednesday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the decline was due to strong vaccination numbers across the state.

“(Mississippi) is doing great at present!” Dobbs wrote on Twitter. “Vaccination is our key to success (and thriving businesses and sports and church and dances, etc…) – so please – get your shot today! it’s easier than ever.”

Through Wednesday morning, the state reported 482,783 residents are fully vaccinated.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 288 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 305,146.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,032.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 217 on Wednesday. The latest trailing 7-day, daily average case count is the lowest since April 19, 2020, nearly a year ago, when the number was 213.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 253 with Wednesday’s update.