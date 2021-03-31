Mississippi teen goes on robbery spree, tries to run over officers in getaway attempt

Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen allegedly went on a robbery spree before he tried to run over offers with his car during a getaway attempt.

Julian Herron, 17, was arrested and has been charged with 5 counts of armed robbery, felony eluding, felony assault on a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI News in Columbus that Herron allegedly went on a robbery spree and took money from people at a local hotel before heading to a second location to rob a few more people.

At the second location, police spotted Herron. Herron tried to run one over with his car during a brief police chase.

Herron was taken into custody and taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

Herron was reportedly already out on bond for a prior felony.

 

