Mississippi hits coronavirus vaccination milestone as new cases drop to nearly one-year low

Mississippi reached a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination milestone Thursday with more than half a million residents now being fully vaccinated and the number of new infections at a nearly one-year low.

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped again Thursday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said earlier in the week that the declines were due to strong vaccination numbers across the state.

Through Thursday morning, the state reported 501,752 residents are fully vaccinated.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 271 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 305,417.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 16 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,048.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 211 on Thursday. The latest trailing 7-day, daily average case count is the lowest since April 18, 2020, nearly a year ago, when the number was 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 250 with Thursday’s update.