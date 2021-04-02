Police: Customer angry about wait time, climbs into drive-thru window, fires gun at employees

Memphis police released photos of a woman who reportedly became so upset about the wait time at a southeast Memphis restaurant that she opened fire on employees.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Burger King located on Winchester Road.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were told that a female customer got angry regarding the wait time at the drive-thru window.

The female reportedly got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan and approached the drive-thru window. A verbal altercation ensued between the female patron and the workers. Video surveillance shows the suspect retrieve a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers.

The workers then fled from the gunfire through the rear door of the business and were unharmed. The suspect was accompanied by a male who was the driver of the gray sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.