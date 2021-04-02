New Mississippi coronavirus cases increase slightly in last 24 hours, remain at near 12-month lows

Published 10:21 am Friday, April 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Friday, the state reported, but remained at near 12-month lows.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said earlier in the week that the declines were due to strong vaccination numbers across the state.

Through Friday morning, the state reported 506,082 residents are fully vaccinated.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 284 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 305,701.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,051.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 213 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 242 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2429 82 83 16
Alcorn 2963 63 130 20
Amite 1186 39 55 9
Attala 2128 73 175 36
Benton 965 25 46 10
Bolivar 4763 128 232 31
Calhoun 1627 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2040 57 60 15
Choctaw 725 16 1 0
Claiborne 1011 30 45 9
Clarke 1757 75 123 31
Clay 1819 54 38 5
Coahoma 2886 76 129 12
Copiah 2914 62 83 11
Covington 2535 80 136 39
De Soto 20590 248 113 24
Forrest 7493 145 227 51
Franklin 810 23 40 4
George 2368 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2530 80 155 32
Hancock 3695 84 69 14
Harrison 17397 299 485 68
Hinds 19728 404 805 131
Holmes 1855 71 104 20
Humphreys 941 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2958 76 134 23
Jackson 13042 242 240 35
Jasper 2193 47 43 2
Jefferson 645 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1043 32 9 1
Jones 8253 159 220 42
Kemper 947 25 44 9
Lafayette 5962 116 187 55
Lamar 6066 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7086 236 443 100
Lawrence 1256 23 27 2
Leake 2598 73 88 15
Lee 9818 169 222 41
Leflore 3463 124 236 52
Lincoln 3861 107 197 40
Lowndes 6232 144 256 63
Madison 9831 208 368 69
Marion 2643 79 158 24
Marshall 4246 99 64 15
Monroe 4050 131 190 55
Montgomery 1250 41 54 9
Neshoba 3958 175 203 59
Newton 2430 58 87 15
Noxubee 1252 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4530 97 222 36
Panola 4420 103 104 15
Pearl River 4388 138 188 37
Perry 1246 38 21 8
Pike 3150 102 135 35
Pontotoc 4153 72 86 12
Prentiss 2744 59 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13238 274 392 61
Scott 3080 72 115 18
Sharkey 494 17 43 8
Simpson 2863 84 157 20
Smith 1574 34 66 8
Stone 1774 30 85 14
Sunflower 3275 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1744 40 50 7
Tate 3202 81 80 19
Tippah 2836 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2215 67 102 27
Tunica 1022 25 18 2
Union 4010 74 131 23
Walthall 1296 43 69 13
Warren 4256 117 170 37
Washington 5264 132 191 39
Wayne 2610 41 69 11
Webster 1134 32 61 12
Wilkinson 639 27 25 5
Winston 2255 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1569 36 82 22
Yazoo 3031 68 140 18
Total 305,701 7,051 10,438 1,972

