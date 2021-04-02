U.S. Coast Guard rescues boaters from sinking vessel

Published 1:26 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station New Orleans 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescued two mariners April 1, 2021 from a vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. The 20-foot recreational vessel was located half submerged taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain.

The Coast Guard medevaced two mariners Thursday from a vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from a good samaritan at 11:47 a.m., reporting a half-submerged 20-foot recreational vessel taking on water with two mariners aboard waving their arms.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to the area.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted one mariner suffering from hyperthermia and transported them to University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health in reportedly stable condition. The boatcrew transported the other mariner to Station New Orleans where emergency medical services took them for further medical care.



