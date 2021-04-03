Mississippi’s new coronavirus case average inches slightly higher

For the third straight day, Mississippi’s 7-day average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Saturday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 290 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 305,991.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 7,055.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases increased to 224 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 237 with Saturday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County