Workers hit by car while patching potholes on Mississippi highway

Published 7:07 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi Department of Transportation workers were hit by a car while trying to patch potholes Thursday.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that the MDOT workers were filling potholes on U.S. 45 in Clay County.

MDOT spokesman Michael Flood told WAPT that the workers were treated at a local hospital and then released.

Flood said drivers should be on the lookout for road crews because this is the time of year when crews are out helping to repair and maintain the roads. Drivers are encouraged to slow down when in work zones.

 

 

