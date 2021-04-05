Last April, Mississippi thought 200 coronavirus cases was bad, today we celebrate that mark

Published 11:07 am Monday, April 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Last April, Mississippi residents stood astonished as average daily cases of COVID-19 coronavirus doubled during the month as the global pandemic began infiltrating the Magnolia State.

On Monday, Mississippi saw case numbers not seen since mid-April 2020 and what were once terrifyingly high numbers are now heralded as a reason to celebrate.

“MS making phenomenal progress! Let’s keep it up and avoid the 4th wave,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote Monday on Twitter.

“Stand up for MS and get the COVID vaccine. Let’s keep our success rolling – and keep our kids in school and our businesses thriving,” Dobbs wrote the day prior.

By contracts one year ago, one of the news headlines in Mississippi was “Mississippi reports highest single-day jump in cases and deaths”

On April 5, 2020, the state’s 7-day average of cases was just 126 per day. By May 1, 2020, that number would have doubled, eventually reaching approximately 10 times as many cases.

By contrast, Mississippi reported Monday the weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases had dropped slightly Monday to a level not seen since April 19, 2020.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 70 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,158.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total death toll at 7,055.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased to 209 on Monday. The average was the lowest recorded in Mississippi since April 19, 2020, when the figure was 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 230 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2435 82 83 16
Alcorn 2966 63 130 20
Amite 1186 39 55 9
Attala 2129 73 175 36
Benton 968 25 46 10
Bolivar 4765 128 232 31
Calhoun 1627 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2046 57 60 15
Choctaw 725 16 1 0
Claiborne 1012 30 45 9
Clarke 1759 75 123 31
Clay 1821 54 38 5
Coahoma 2888 76 129 12
Copiah 2916 62 83 11
Covington 2539 80 136 39
De Soto 20638 248 113 24
Forrest 7502 145 227 51
Franklin 810 23 40 4
George 2368 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2534 80 155 32
Hancock 3703 84 69 14
Harrison 17418 299 485 68
Hinds 19771 404 805 131
Holmes 1857 71 104 20
Humphreys 942 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2960 76 134 23
Jackson 13054 242 240 35
Jasper 2196 47 43 2
Jefferson 646 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1046 32 9 1
Jones 8269 159 220 42
Kemper 949 25 44 9
Lafayette 5980 116 187 55
Lamar 6077 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7121 236 443 100
Lawrence 1258 23 27 2
Leake 2603 73 88 15
Lee 9829 169 222 41
Leflore 3465 124 236 52
Lincoln 3861 107 197 40
Lowndes 6235 144 256 63
Madison 9856 209 368 69
Marion 2648 79 158 24
Marshall 4248 100 64 15
Monroe 4051 131 190 55
Montgomery 1251 41 54 9
Neshoba 3969 175 203 59
Newton 2436 58 87 15
Noxubee 1255 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4537 97 222 36
Panola 4427 103 104 15
Pearl River 4395 139 188 37
Perry 1246 38 21 8
Pike 3153 102 135 35
Pontotoc 4157 72 86 12
Prentiss 2747 59 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13260 274 392 61
Scott 3086 72 115 18
Sharkey 494 17 43 8
Simpson 2866 84 157 20
Smith 1575 34 66 8
Stone 1776 30 85 14
Sunflower 3282 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1747 40 50 7
Tate 3204 81 80 19
Tippah 2837 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2217 67 102 27
Tunica 1023 25 18 2
Union 4019 74 131 23
Walthall 1296 43 69 13
Warren 4267 118 170 37
Washington 5265 132 191 39
Wayne 2611 41 69 11
Webster 1134 32 61 12
Wilkinson 641 27 25 5
Winston 2255 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1571 36 82 22
Yazoo 3031 68 140 18
Total 306,158 7,055 10,438 1,972

