Police investigating shooting death of Mississippi teen; suspects fled into Starkville woods
Published 10:42 am Monday, April 5, 2021
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Mississippi teen in Starkville Sunday evening.
Local news sources report that Starkville police officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hilliard Street and Sherman Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived they found a deceased white male who has been identified as Clifton Hester Files, 17, of Starkville.
Officials believe the suspects in the shooting fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects and the victim knew each other.