Man wanted in New Year’s Eve shooting death added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list

A man wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old on New Year’s Eve has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list.

Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. is wanted on first degree murder and aggravated assault charges stemming from the January death of Javantavous Davison. Davison was killed and another passenger was injured after DuBose allegedly shot into a vehicle they were in on Dec. 31, 2020.

DuBose is wanted by Moss Point police, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals according to a post on sical media.

DuBose Jr. reportedly goes by the name “Lil Nate” or “Kreole Nate.” Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous, the post said.

Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information directly leading to DuBose’s arrest.

Anyone with information on DuBose should contact the U.S. Marshals Communications Center at 1-877-926-8332, or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. Tips can also be reported to Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637, or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1723.