Mississippi will receive $29.7M from CDC for COVID-19 vaccination support

Mississippi is receiving about $29.7 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support coronavirus vaccination efforts.

The award is part of $3 billion in coronavirus relief funding approved by Congress to bolster vaccinations, particularly among minority populations.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said Tuesday. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic.”

About 75% of the total funding must focus on specific initiatives intended to increase vaccine access and acceptance among racial and ethnic minority communities. At least 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers.

Funds can be used to train trusted community members to conduct door-to-door outreach to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and help individuals sign up for appointments, according to the CDC. Funds may also be used to support hiring community health workers who perform culturally competent bilingual health outreach.

The state of Mississippi has now administered 1.32 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents, according to the state Health Department.

As of Monday, 815,673 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 541,241 more are fully vaccinated.

Everyone over the age of 16 in the state is eligible to receive the vaccine. People can be vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites as well as at community health centers, at some pharmacies and private health care providers.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that Mississippi, with approximately 3 million population, has reported at least 306,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening.

While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.