Mississippi women charged after shots fired, gas station worker struck by car

Two Mississippi women were arrested Tuesday after a shooting at a gas station.

Officers were called to a shooting at the Sprint Mart store on Main Street in Fayette, Mississippi, but found no one had been shot, but instead found two people had been struck by cars.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two women were fighting in the parking lot which ultimately resulted in gunfire. The gunfire led to a chaotic scene in which two people were run over at the gas station.

An employee at the station, Wanda Ellis, was badly injured after she was struck by a car driven by Gaber Elle Parker.

Investigators said Parker was trying to run over Cendera Fells, but struck Ellis instead and another victim Narwetta Flowers. Ellis was airlifted after she was pinned against a wall by the vehicle. Flowers was treated and released.

Fayette Police Officers arrested Fells and Parker. Fells was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Parker was charged with aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault.