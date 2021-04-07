Mississippi woman accused of crashing weddings to steal bridal gifts

Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman has been charged with crashing weddings to steal gifts.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Sandra Henson has been spotted showing up for weddings to which she hasn’t been invited and stealing gifts meant for the bride and groom.

Henson, of Alcorn County, was spotted stealing on security camera footage. She’s been charged with grand larceny.

FOX 13-TV in Memphis reported that Henson was charged with stealing from a wedding in Florence, Alabama in 2019.

More News

Mississippi woman accused of crashing weddings to steal bridal gifts

Severe weather headed for Mississippi again, stay alert

Man led police on chase, jumped from vehicle carrying infant before being arrested

Sheriff said Tiger Woods’ crash due to excessive speed: He was driving nearly 90 mph

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required