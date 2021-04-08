Former Mississippi teacher sentenced after being convicted of sexual battery involving student

A former Mississippi high school teacher was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of sexual battery charges involving a student.

Amber Turnage was sentenced to 15 years with five years suspended on two counts of sexual battery with credit for time served. The two sentences will be served concurrently, according to a report from WAPT News in Jackson.

Turnage, who was a former teacher at Provine High School in Jackson, was convicted in March. She was arrested in 2017, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Several videos reportedly show Turnage and the student engaging in sexual acts.

Turnage’s employment with the high school was terminated after she was indicted.