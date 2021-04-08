Mississippi coronavirus numbers still declining, perhaps because UK strain isn’t dominant here – yet

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to decline this week, the state reported Thursday, which may be due in part to increased vaccinations and the fact that the more contagious UK-variant isn’t widespread in the state yet.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 240 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,851.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media that despite the UK variant, properly referenced as strain B117, becoming the predominant version of coronavirus across the country, that variant has yet to be widespread in Mississippi.

“B117 now most common COVID-19 variant in the US,” Dobbs wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “Only (approximately) 8 percent of MS cases due to B117. That could change quickly. Be safe. Get immunized.”

Through Thursday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have taken the advice and received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 580,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state said.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,082.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased slightly to 205 on Thursday. The last time the 7-day, daily average was lower was April 18, 2021, when the average was at 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 208 with Thursday’s update.

