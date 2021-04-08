Mississippi coronavirus numbers still declining, perhaps because UK strain isn’t dominant here – yet

Published 10:56 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to decline this week, the state reported Thursday, which may be due in part to increased vaccinations and the fact that the more contagious UK-variant isn’t widespread in the state yet.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 240 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,851.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media that despite the UK variant, properly referenced as strain B117, becoming the predominant version of coronavirus across the country, that variant has yet to be widespread in Mississippi.

“B117 now most common COVID-19 variant in the US,” Dobbs wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “Only (approximately) 8 percent of MS cases due to B117. That could change quickly. Be safe. Get immunized.”

Through Thursday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have taken the advice and received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 580,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state said.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,082.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased slightly to 205 on Thursday. The last time the 7-day, daily average was lower was April 18, 2021, when the average was at 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 208 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2442 82 83 16
Alcorn 2974 64 130 20
Amite 1198 40 55 9
Attala 2130 73 175 36
Benton 970 25 46 10
Bolivar 4767 129 232 31
Calhoun 1630 30 36 6
Carroll 1207 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2048 57 60 15
Choctaw 726 16 1 0
Claiborne 1012 30 45 9
Clarke 1762 75 123 31
Clay 1823 54 38 5
Coahoma 2892 77 129 12
Copiah 2923 63 83 11
Covington 2543 80 137 39
De Soto 20701 248 113 24
Forrest 7507 146 227 51
Franklin 815 23 40 4
George 2370 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2535 81 155 32
Hancock 3712 84 69 14
Harrison 17459 302 485 68
Hinds 19830 406 805 131
Holmes 1863 71 104 20
Humphreys 943 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2964 76 134 23
Jackson 13078 243 240 35
Jasper 2196 48 43 2
Jefferson 647 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1050 32 9 1
Jones 8285 160 220 42
Kemper 950 25 44 9
Lafayette 6011 117 187 55
Lamar 6094 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7156 237 443 100
Lawrence 1260 23 27 2
Leake 2609 73 88 15
Lee 9842 169 222 41
Leflore 3467 124 236 52
Lincoln 3868 107 197 40
Lowndes 6248 144 256 63
Madison 9872 209 368 69
Marion 2652 79 158 24
Marshall 4259 100 64 15
Monroe 4054 131 190 55
Montgomery 1254 42 54 9
Neshoba 3974 176 203 59
Newton 2444 59 87 15
Noxubee 1257 33 35 6
Oktibbeha 4545 97 222 36
Panola 4429 103 104 15
Pearl River 4409 139 188 37
Perry 1250 38 21 8
Pike 3169 104 135 35
Pontotoc 4163 72 86 12
Prentiss 2750 59 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13293 275 392 61
Scott 3096 72 115 18
Sharkey 495 17 43 8
Simpson 2873 84 157 20
Smith 1582 34 66 8
Stone 1778 31 85 14
Sunflower 3292 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1751 40 50 7
Tate 3218 81 80 19
Tippah 2844 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2219 67 102 27
Tunica 1024 25 18 2
Union 4030 75 131 23
Walthall 1302 43 69 13
Warren 4276 118 170 37
Washington 5277 132 191 39
Wayne 2613 41 69 11
Webster 1134 32 61 12
Wilkinson 644 27 25 5
Winston 2258 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1582 36 82 22
Yazoo 3036 68 140 18
Total 306,851 7,082 10,439 1,972

 

 

