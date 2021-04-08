Mississippi officers find $11,000 in cash, cocaine during traffic stop

Published 2:01 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A recent traffic stop netted $11,000 in cash and an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine for Mississippi officers Wednesday.

The Jackson Police Department posted the arrest of Marques Webb, 37, on social media Thursday.

Webb is charged with felony possession of narcotics and possession of an open container after officers pulled him over in a traffic stop.

 

