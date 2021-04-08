Officials investigating after body found in Mississippi River

Published 6:39 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Officials are investigating after a body was found floating in the Mississippi River Wednesday afternoon.

The body was discovered by a man on the walking trail between the Tennessee Welcome Center and the Bass Pro Pyramid in Memphis.

WREG in Memphis reports that the body, which was discovered in the Wolf River Harbor, which is connected to the river, looked to be that of a white male, who was wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts.

Memphis police and Memphis firefighters responded to the sighting and have not released any information about the incident.

 

