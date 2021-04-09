Student reportedly shot on rural Mississippi university campus, airlifted to hospital

Published 12:16 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

An Alcorn State University student was reportedly shot on the Lorman campus early Friday morning.

Various news sources are reporting that the student was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after the shooting.

The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 3 a.m. The student was reportedly shot twice.

A campus alert that was issued Friday described the suspect in the shooting as a black male with dreadlocks.

School officials have declined to comment because of an ongoing investigation.

