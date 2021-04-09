Body found in driveway of abandoned Mississippi house

Mississippi officials have launched a homicide investigation after a dead body was found in a driveway of an abandoned house in Scott County.

WTOK News in Meridian reports that the body has been identified as that of Hickory resident Sedarius “Shank” Toole, 24.

Toole was reportedly shot multiple times and found in the driveway of an abandoned house on Old Sawmill Road. The shooting reportedly happened on March 31.

No suspects have been identified in the case.