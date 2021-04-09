Mississippi man shot in head, killed outside Michigan hotel; another Mississippi man charged

Published 5:49 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police

A Mississippi man was killed Friday morning outside an Ann Arbor, Michigan, hotel and police say another Mississippi man pulled the trigger.

Michigan media report a 31-year-old man from Mississippi was shot in the head while he said in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot

The shooting occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said they did not yet know a motive or what led up to the shooting, however, they arrested a 22-year-old man, also from Mississippi, and said he was the shooting. The two men were acquaintances, police said.

The crime is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police at 734-794-6920.

More News

Morgan Freeman TV series filming in Mississippi soon for History Channel

Only in New Orleans: Bar offers free liquor shot if you get COVID-19 vaccination

Naked man leads Mississippi deputies on search after leaping from rooftop

Police

Mississippi man shot in head, killed outside Michigan hotel; another Mississippi man charged

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required