Mississippi truck driver found guilty in fatal crash with motorcycle

A Mississippi truck driver faces a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide charge related to an August 2020 crash that killed a 24-year-old motorcyclist in Omaha, Nebraska.

George F. Sansing, 45, of Belden, Mississippi, was found guilty by a Nebraska judge, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

On Aug. 24, 2020, Sansing was reportedly headed northbound on an Omaha street when he drove his Freightliner truck through a red light in Omaha. A Yahama motorcycle traveling westbound on a cross street crashed into the side of the trailer at the intersection. The motorcycle driver, Bryan E. Wright, 24, of Omaha, died shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

Sansing will be sentenced at a later date and could also be fined $1,000 in case.