Cracking down on drug test cheaters, Mississippi bans sale of urine (fake or real)

Published 1:25 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A new Mississippi law will set penalties for selling, marketing or giving away real human urine or fake urine to try to produce clean results on drug tests.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2569 on Friday, and it will become law July 1.

Legislators have been discussing this issue for years, sometimes labeling bills as “urine trouble.”

The new law says punishment for a first offense is a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. For a second offense, it is a $2,000 fine and up to a year in jail. A third or subsequent offense is punishable by up to $5,000 and three years in prison.

