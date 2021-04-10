Mississippi residents post photos of hail — some as big as golf balls — from overnight storms

As soon as the hail started pelting the central portion of the state, Mississippi residents started posting photos of the ice on Twitter. From Columbus — where hail the size of golf balls and larger — to Rankin County — where a tornado was spotted by weather watchers — hail was reported across a large portion of the state.

Storm in Rankin County just produced this hail. Storm located between Pelahatchie and Puckett. @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/MgjpCUIj6Q — RANKIN EOC (@RANKINEOC) April 10, 2021

Ping pong to golf ball sized hail fell out of the storm that eventual produced a tornado in eastern Rankin County. #mswx 📷: Connie Williams, Johns @WLBT @Fox40News @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/hJtM8Xki49 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) April 10, 2021

Hail in Cato… sent in about 10 minutes ago!#mswx @NWSJacksonMS 📷: Paul Lang pic.twitter.com/pALvWYU6p7 — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) April 10, 2021

