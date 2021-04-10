Mississippi residents post photos of hail — some as big as golf balls — from overnight storms
Published 6:25 am Saturday, April 10, 2021
As soon as the hail started pelting the central portion of the state, Mississippi residents started posting photos of the ice on Twitter. From Columbus — where hail the size of golf balls and larger — to Rankin County — where a tornado was spotted by weather watchers — hail was reported across a large portion of the state.
@NWSJacksonMS https://t.co/bJAl7gVkWI
— WCBI Weather (@WCBIWEATHER) April 9, 2021
Pretty good hail shower just came through downtown Kosciusko. @PatrickEllisWx @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/ErmBaedk6m
— Breck Riley (@BreckRiley) April 10, 2021
Storm in Rankin County just produced this hail. Storm located between Pelahatchie and Puckett. @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/MgjpCUIj6Q
— RANKIN EOC (@RANKINEOC) April 10, 2021
Ping pong to golf ball sized hail fell out of the storm that eventual produced a tornado in eastern Rankin County. #mswx
📷: Connie Williams, Johns @WLBT @Fox40News @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/hJtM8Xki49
— Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) April 10, 2021
Hail in Cato… sent in about 10 minutes ago!#mswx @NWSJacksonMS
📷: Paul Lang pic.twitter.com/pALvWYU6p7
— Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) April 10, 2021
Hail. 3.9 miles west of Ackerman @NWSJacksonMS @matt_laubhan pic.twitter.com/5LtwON4IMG
— Michael Bishop (@NMSCASMike) April 10, 2021
