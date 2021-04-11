New coronavirus case average inches up slightly in Mississippi after days of declines

Published 12:08 pm Sunday, April 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly on Sunday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 117 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,449.

Through Sunday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 7,096.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 194 on Sunday. While that statistic increased from the prior day the average remained at a nearly one-year low.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 202 with Sunday’s update.

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new cases has hovered at approximately 200 cases for more than a week.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2458 82
Alcorn 2977 64
Amite 1200 41
Attala 2132 73
Benton 972 25
Bolivar 4769 129
Calhoun 1632 30
Carroll 1208 26
Chickasaw 2048 57
Choctaw 728 17
Claiborne 1013 30
Clarke 1768 76
Clay 1824 54
Coahoma 2896 77
Copiah 2929 65
Covington 2545 80
De Soto 20772 248
Forrest 7523 146
Franklin 818 23
George 2378 47
Greene 1294 33
Grenada 2549 82
Hancock 3720 85
Harrison 17489 302
Hinds 19888 408
Holmes 1864 71
Humphreys 943 32
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2967 76
Jackson 13097 243
Jasper 2197 48
Jefferson 648 28
Jefferson Davis 1054 32
Jones 8290 160
Kemper 952 26
Lafayette 6027 117
Lamar 6105 84
Lauderdale 7187 237
Lawrence 1262 23
Leake 2610 73
Lee 9856 169
Leflore 3468 124
Lincoln 3869 108
Lowndes 6262 144
Madison 9895 210
Marion 2657 79
Marshall 4273 100
Monroe 4057 132
Montgomery 1255 42
Neshoba 3987 176
Newton 2448 59
Noxubee 1259 33
Oktibbeha 4552 97
Panola 4442 103
Pearl River 4419 139
Perry 1251 38
Pike 3180 104
Pontotoc 4164 72
Prentiss 2756 59
Quitman 789 16
Rankin 13311 275
Scott 3105 72
Sharkey 496 17
Simpson 2874 84
Smith 1585 34
Stone 1791 31
Sunflower 3293 89
Tallahatchie 1752 40
Tate 3226 81
Tippah 2846 68
Tishomingo 2220 67
Tunica 1025 25
Union 4036 75
Walthall 1305 43
Warren 4280 118
Washington 5280 132
Wayne 2613 41
Webster 1134 32
Wilkinson 647 27
Winston 2259 81
Yalobusha 1588 36
Yazoo 3043 68
Total 307,449 7,096

 

 

