90-year-old Mississippi man killed in Sunday wreck

A 90-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a Sunday morning wreck.

Felix Woody Brown, 89, was killed in a one-vehicle wreck on East Monticello Street in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:08 a.m. of an overturned vehicle on East Monticello near Snyder Lane, just north of Hwy. 84.

Brown was traveling eastbound when the 2015 Kia Soul he was driving left the roadway in the curve and overturned, Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said.

Brown was pronounced dead on the scene, said Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris.