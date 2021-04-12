Deputies find man rummaging through school building in wee hours of morning

Published 9:34 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police arrested a man Friday after they spotted him rummaging through a school building at 1 a.m.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they spotted Patrick Alexander, 28, rummaging through filing cabinets Friday morning at the New Hope School’s field house.

A passing deputy patrolling the area spotted lights on inside the building and stopped to investigate.

Alexander is charged with burglary.

