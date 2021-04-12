Mississippi man reportedly confesses to sexual battery of juvenile

Published 1:35 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

By Natchez Democrat Staff

A Mississippi man has reportedly confessed to the sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 16.

On Friday, Adams County Sheriff’s Office Greg Franklin Simmons, 41, investigator Frank Smith said Monday.

Smith said the arrest came after a complaint was filed with Mississippi Child Protective Services last week.

“We confronted Greg Simmons about those allegations and he later confessed and was arrested,” Smith said.

Simmons bond has been set at $250,000.

More News

Mississippi’s coronavirus new case numbers remain stable

Tennessee school shootout: Multiple victims, police report, including officer

Where is the hottest city in Mississippi? Recent data says residents face more extreme heat than ever

Mississippi man reportedly confesses to sexual battery of juvenile

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required