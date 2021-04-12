Mississippi man reportedly confesses to sexual battery of juvenile

A Mississippi man has reportedly confessed to the sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 16.

On Friday, Adams County Sheriff’s Office Greg Franklin Simmons, 41, investigator Frank Smith said Monday.

Smith said the arrest came after a complaint was filed with Mississippi Child Protective Services last week.

“We confronted Greg Simmons about those allegations and he later confessed and was arrested,” Smith said.

Simmons bond has been set at $250,000.