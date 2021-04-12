Reeves takes jab at Biden over last month’s ‘Neanderthal’ comment as COVID-19 cases fall

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took to social media Monday to take another political jab at President Joe Biden.

Last month, Biden criticized Reeves’ decision to allow state COVID-19 restrictions such as face mask mandates to expire, calling the decision “Neanderthal thinking.”

At the time of Biden’s comments, Reeves made a quip about Biden’s age.

On Tuesday Reeves posted a “score” on social media.

“Neanderthals 1, Biden 0,” Reeves wrote. “Mississippi’s 7-day avg has dropped below 200 cases (194.4) for the first time in a year.

It’s been 6 weeks (3 X “just 2 more weeks” for you experts) since POTUS insulted us.”

Reeves went on to point out that cases have dropped 60 percent from the time that Biden criticized the removal of the mask mandate.

“Data doesn’t play politics,” he wrote. “Sometimes POTUS Biden does. Get a shot and live your life Mississippi!”